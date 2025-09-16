Indore Tragedy: DCP removed, eight cops suspended after speeding truck kills 3 and injures 12

BHOPAL: Less than 24 hours after an uncontrollable speeding truck knocked down multiple vehicles, killing at least three men and injuring 12 others in a no-entry zone of Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital, Indore, heads have started to roll.
A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was removed from his post, while eight police officers, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), were suspended with immediate effect. This action came as the state’s Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav—who is also the in-charge minister of Indore district—responded after meeting the injured on Monday evening following the fatal incident.
Following his visits to hospitals in Indore, the CM ordered the removal of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Indore Traffic) Arvind Tiwari and the suspension of eight other officers, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suresh Singh.
The seven other suspended officers include officiating Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Prem Singh, acting Subedar Chandresh Marawai, Inspector Deepak Yadav, and four constables who were on duty at the time.
The action against these nine officers was primarily due to the police force's failure to stop the speeding truck from entering the no-entry zone, where heavy vehicles are prohibited between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., especially during peak evening hours on Monday.
While initiating disciplinary actions against the DCP and eight other officers, the CM also announced rewards for Police Constable Pankaj Yadav and auto-rickshaw driver Anil Kothari, whose timely help saved many lives.
Further, the CM announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependents of the three men who lost their lives in the tragedy, and Rs 1 lakh each to the 12 injured currently undergoing treatment at four private hospitals in Indore.
The CM assured that the government would cover the entire medical expenses of the injured and also fund the education of the children of the deceased. Additionally, the government will assist in the repair or replacement of vehicles damaged in the incident.
In a related development, the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, reportedly took suo-moto cognizance of the incident through a Public Interest Litigation (PIL). The High Court issued a notice to the Indore Police Commissioner, directing a detailed reply on the incident by September 23.
Three persons have died so far in the mishap, including Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) staffer Kailash Chandra Joshi, retired professor Laxmikant Soni, and another man, Mahesh Khatwase.
Meanwhile, ongoing police investigations have revealed that the truck was coming from the semi-urban Sanwer area of Indore district toward the city's Polo Ground area. However, the intoxicated driver lost his way and turned toward Airport Road via the Super Corridor.
The truck hit multiple vehicles within a one-kilometer area after police reportedly attempted to stop it at Kalani Nagar for entering the no-entry zone for heavy vehicles. As the truck sped through the area, it continued knocking down vehicles between Ramchandra Nagar, Shikshak Nagar, and Bada Ganpati crossing. The driver has been arrested, and the truck owner is likely to be made a co-accused in the case.