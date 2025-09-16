Indore Tragedy: DCP removed, eight cops suspended after speeding truck kills 3 and injures 12

BHOPAL: Less than 24 hours after an uncontrollable speeding truck knocked down multiple vehicles, killing at least three men and injuring 12 others in a no-entry zone of Madhya Pradesh’s commercial capital, Indore, heads have started to roll.

A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) was removed from his post, while eight police officers, including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), were suspended with immediate effect. This action came as the state’s Chief Minister, Dr. Mohan Yadav—who is also the in-charge minister of Indore district—responded after meeting the injured on Monday evening following the fatal incident.

Following his visits to hospitals in Indore, the CM ordered the removal of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-Indore Traffic) Arvind Tiwari and the suspension of eight other officers, including Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Suresh Singh.

The seven other suspended officers include officiating Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Prem Singh, acting Subedar Chandresh Marawai, Inspector Deepak Yadav, and four constables who were on duty at the time.

The action against these nine officers was primarily due to the police force's failure to stop the speeding truck from entering the no-entry zone, where heavy vehicles are prohibited between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m., especially during peak evening hours on Monday.

While initiating disciplinary actions against the DCP and eight other officers, the CM also announced rewards for Police Constable Pankaj Yadav and auto-rickshaw driver Anil Kothari, whose timely help saved many lives.

Further, the CM announced financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the dependents of the three men who lost their lives in the tragedy, and Rs 1 lakh each to the 12 injured currently undergoing treatment at four private hospitals in Indore.