Indore truck tragedy: Death toll rises to three, 12 injured; CM Mohan Yadav to visit victims

BHOPAL: The death toll from Monday evening’s incident in Indore, caused by an uncontrolled speeding truck, has risen to three, while 12 injured victims continue to battle for their lives across four hospitals in the city. At least two of the injured are in a critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Kailash Chandra Joshi (a staff member of the Indore Municipal Corporation), retired professor Laxmikant Soni, and Mahesh Khatwase, a local resident. While Joshi and Soni died after being struck and run over by the truck at the scene, Khatwase succumbed to severe injuries at the hospital early Tuesday morning.

Joshi’s motorcycle was trapped under the front portion of the truck, which subsequently caught fire due to the collision. Despite the efforts of local residents to rescue him from the burning vehicle, Joshi died on the spot from severe burn injuries.

Twelve injured individuals are currently admitted to Geetanjali, Verma Union, Banthia, and Sri Aurobindo hospitals. Among the injured are a 35-year-old woman and her two-year-old son from the Leeds Enclave Housing Society, as well as an elderly couple from the same locality. Two of the injured remain in a critical state.