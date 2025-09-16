INTERVIEW | 'IAF has a point in raising concern over ITC’

Global strategic and military analyst, Major General (retd.) Dr SB Asthana exclusively answers significant questions related to the proposal for an Integrated Theatre Command for the Indian armed forces in an interview with TNIE. The Director, United Service Institution of India, also examines why the IAF raises the matter of the distribution of resources among commands. Excerpts:

What is an Integrated Theatre Command (ITC), and why was the need felt for reorganising the Indian military into theatre commands?

All the elements of combat power, which are present in a combat zone or theatre, should be placed under one commander. This is something that everyone agrees upon in the services. It was also vindicated during Operation Sindoor, where we effectively integrated air defence and targeted Pakistan, while creating a formidable air defence shield to defend Indian assets.

Similarly, in future wars, too, integration and synergy of combat power would certainly be important. In a particular theatre, it is observed that for the ease of command and control, it is necessary to place all resources under the theatre commander, who can be held responsible for that theatre. This may yield better results compared to an arrangement where these resources are managed by different services/ agencies.

Can India follow the example of the US or China, among others?

America’s military has an expeditionary role worldwide, so it has divided the globe into various theatres. In the Indo-Pacific Command, Indo-Pacific is one theatre. In the Middle East, Central Command is another. Atlantic is another theatre. China defines theatres based on threats. India is one theatre, looked after by the Western Theatre Command. Then the South China Sea and maritime affairs is another theatre.

India is the only country that has two nuclear neighbours and has border issues with both of them, which are in collusion with each other. In the Indian case, China becomes one theatre, and Pakistan becomes another. The maritime domain can become another theatre.