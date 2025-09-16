INTERVIEW | 'IAF has a point in raising concern over ITC’

Global strategic and military analyst, Major General (retd.) Dr SB Asthana exclusively answers significant questions related to the proposal for an Integrated Theatre Command for the Indian armed forces in an interview with TNIE. The Director, United Service Institution of India, also examines why the IAF raises the matter of the distribution of resources among commands. Excerpts:
What is an Integrated Theatre Command (ITC), and why was the need felt for reorganising the Indian military into theatre commands?
All the elements of combat power, which are present in a combat zone or theatre, should be placed under one commander. This is something that everyone agrees upon in the services. It was also vindicated during Operation Sindoor, where we effectively integrated air defence and targeted Pakistan, while creating a formidable air defence shield to defend Indian assets.
Similarly, in future wars, too, integration and synergy of combat power would certainly be important. In a particular theatre, it is observed that for the ease of command and control, it is necessary to place all resources under the theatre commander, who can be held responsible for that theatre. This may yield better results compared to an arrangement where these resources are managed by different services/ agencies.
Can India follow the example of the US or China, among others?
America’s military has an expeditionary role worldwide, so it has divided the globe into various theatres. In the Indo-Pacific Command, Indo-Pacific is one theatre. In the Middle East, Central Command is another. Atlantic is another theatre. China defines theatres based on threats. India is one theatre, looked after by the Western Theatre Command. Then the South China Sea and maritime affairs is another theatre.
India is the only country that has two nuclear neighbours and has border issues with both of them, which are in collusion with each other. In the Indian case, China becomes one theatre, and Pakistan becomes another. The maritime domain can become another theatre.
How much time will it take to create the ITCs?
Initially, we are looking at putting the concepts and doctrines in place. Then, come procedures accompanied by training, and only then do you look at the structures. What is also important is the resources, because you need to build them up as well. Next will be the span of control under an ITC, which should be manageable. Ultimately, the new entity must enhance its operational effectiveness.
The IAF raises the question of distribution of its resources. Its Chief cautions against rushing to establish such a structure and instead suggests looking for a centralised Joint Planning and Coordination Centre in Delhi, under the CDS. Your thoughts on this.
If the IAF needs 42 combat squadrons and we only have 29 functional, then certainly dissipating its finite resources to various theatre commands may be called a premature move. Historically, it has been observed that in certain wars and operations, some Commands were hesitant in sharing resources with others, as each one overplayed the threat to its own theatre. Therefore, the reiterated point of the IAF, which frequently arises, needs to be taken very seriously when considering a change.
No doubt that the concept of air defence command existed at some point in time. The Air Force is a national resource with a game-changing offensive capability, responsible for defending the country’s airspace. Thus, they have a fair amount of responsibilities outside the tri-service structures.
Therefore, if these finite resources are allotted to theatres, theatre commanders or the air force will be apprehensive about whether they will receive all those resources at the right place, in the right numbers, and within the right response time, because that is what is most important.
Additionally, if you examine the Indian borders, the distances between the northern border and the western border are not significant, and the air force has the flexibility to switch. Therefore, the air force feels that it would be more convenient if it were handled by the air chief, a specialist officer. Similarly, if there is a maritime theatre command, then it will be commanded by a naval officer. That’s the specialisation part of it.
Coming to command and control, who will an ITC Commander report to, and who will be the controlling authority? In the new model, let’s say the CDS becomes the operational commander, and the theatre commanders report to him. The responsibility of the chiefs is then limited to raising, training, and sustaining.
This represents a major shift, the biggest since independence, which has not been tested so far. Entering uncharted territory, it can also be viewed as a dilution of the chiefs’ roles. A more pertinent question is the operational effectiveness of centralised, over-powered CDS.