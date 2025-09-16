Jharkhand government to roll out 700 medical stores to provide free medicine for poor

RANCHI: Taking a giant leap in health care, 700 Abua Medical Stores will be opened across Jharkhand to make free medicines available to the poor.

Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari revealed this ambitious move, aiming to provide free medicines to economically weaker sections, significantly boosting accessibility and affordability of healthcare for the poor.

According to Health Minister Dr Irfan Ansari, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the opening of Abua Medical Stores across the State, so that free medicines could be made available to the poor.

“700 stores will be opened in the first phase, which will be increased further in the next phase,” said Ansari.

Ansari said that the Chief Minister has clearly stated that the priority of the government is that medicines should reach the remote areas of the State and no poor person should die due to lack of treatment.

The minister said this on Monday after meeting the Chief Minister Hemant Soren for a review meeting over the preparations for the nationwide ‘Healthy Women–Empowered Families’ campaign, which will be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Indore on September 17.