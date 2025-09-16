Maharashtra seeks double onion export subsidy to stabilise prices after Pawar’s farmers’ rally

MUMBAI: After former agriculture minister Sharad Pawar’s farmers’ outcry rally in Nasik over falling onion prices, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to the central government asking to increase the double subsidy on onion exports to stabilise the falling onion prices in the market.

Talking with reporters, Maharashtra state marketing minister Jaykumar Rawal informed that CM Devendra Fadnavis has requested the Central Government to double the export subsidy by encouraging onion exports so that onion prices in the market can be maintained and the onion-producing farmers in the state can benefit from it.

Sharad Pawar, in his Nasik – the onion belt rally, warned the state government that if they continue to neglect the farmers, then they have to take the stand. He also said that it is the duty of the government to take care of the farmers.

“If they fail to do so, then we have seen in Nepal what happened? Angry and agitated people came onto the streets and dethroned the incumbent government. Therefore, the government needs to be serious about the farmers’ issues,” Pawar said.

Minister Jaykumar Rawal said that the government is firmly standing with the onion-producing farmers in the state. He said the production of onions has increased by 55 lakh metric tons this year; however, considering the current situation, it is necessary to encourage onion exports and take other relief measures as well.

“There is a positive response by the centre government to the Chief Minister's request letter for doubling the onion export subsidy. This will help in exporting onions to various countries and keeping the onion prices stable in the state,” Rawal said, adding that onion prices are lowered from time to time by spreading rumours in the onion market.