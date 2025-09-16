Modi at 75: The people's Prime Minister

Three years after independent India celebrated its 75th birthday, PM Narendra Modi follows suit on Wednesday.

In the over 10 years since he became PM by becoming the first Indian leader to sweep to a single-party majority in three decades and the first to be re-elected with a bigger mandate in 2019, there have been many achievements.

At a time when technology is increasingly at the forefront, even street vendors in India have embraced UPI and Digital Payments, making us the world's undisputed leader in real-time payments.

The internet revolution, driven by the availability of cheap data, has meanwhile spread to all corners of the country, transforming lives and livelihoods. Prime examples of these have been the cashless transfers through Jan Dhan and the FASTag-powered journeys on highways. The mushrooming of Jan Aushadhi Kendras have also contributed towards improving the health of the nation.