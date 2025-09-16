Monsoon likely to completely withdraw from Punjab, Haryana and HP by September 25

CHANDIGARH: While the monsoon has started withdrawing from the country from September 14-15, it is expected to withdraw completely from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh by September 25.

The rainfall was seven per cent above the long-period average (LPA) this year in the country.

Notably, it was significantly above normal in the region too, as it also witnessed floods. From June 1 to September 16, Punjab received 618.0 mm of rain against the LPA of 413.3 mm for the aforementioned period, marking 50 per cent surplus of rain.

Neighboring Himachal Pradesh received 1,010.9 mm against the LPA of 692.1 mm, with 46 per cent more rain. Haryana witnessed 565.1 mm against the LPA of 405.7 mm, marking 39 per cent surplus.

A bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today stated that the rains have receded from the southwestern parts of Punjab, comprising Fazilka, Muktsar, and Bathinda districts, and from the adjoining district of Sirsa in Haryana.

"The line of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon now passes through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, Deesa and Bhuj,” it added.

Light to moderate rain in Himachal Pradesh is expected to continue until September 22 as the IMD has termed the monsoon activity as 'vigorous' during the past 24 hours, with light to moderate rain at most places and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places.