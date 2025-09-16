Monsoon likely to completely withdraw from Punjab, Haryana and HP by September 25

CHANDIGARH: While the monsoon has started withdrawing from the country from September 14-15, it is expected to withdraw completely from Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh by September 25.
The rainfall was seven per cent above the long-period average (LPA) this year in the country.
Notably, it was significantly above normal in the region too, as it also witnessed floods. From June 1 to September 16, Punjab received 618.0 mm of rain against the LPA of 413.3 mm for the aforementioned period, marking 50 per cent surplus of rain.
Neighboring Himachal Pradesh received 1,010.9 mm against the LPA of 692.1 mm, with 46 per cent more rain. Haryana witnessed 565.1 mm against the LPA of 405.7 mm, marking 39 per cent surplus.
A bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today stated that the rains have receded from the southwestern parts of Punjab, comprising Fazilka, Muktsar, and Bathinda districts, and from the adjoining district of Sirsa in Haryana.
"The line of withdrawal of the southwest monsoon now passes through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, Deesa and Bhuj,” it added.
Light to moderate rain in Himachal Pradesh is expected to continue until September 22 as the IMD has termed the monsoon activity as 'vigorous' during the past 24 hours, with light to moderate rain at most places and heavy to very heavy rain at a few places.
While Punjab experienced light to moderate rainfall in some areas of Pathankot and Kapurthala districts and heavy rains in Ropar district, moderate rain occurred at isolated places in Haryana. The monsoon activity in both states has been termed as 'weak'.
The IMD has predicted isolated to scattered showers in some parts of these states until September 19 and added that these conditions are favourable for further withdrawal of the monsoon from a few more parts of Punjab and Haryana during the next two to three days.
Meanwhile, the water level recorded this morning at Pong Dam on the Beas River was 1,393.50 feet, three and a half feet above the maximum level. The inflow was 130,344 cusecs, and the outflow was 55,020 cusecs.
It has been more than a month that the level at the dam has remained above the upper limit of 1,390 feet due to heavy rains in the catchment area.
The mean outflow in September during the last 10 years ranged between 9,622 cusecs and 14,852 cusecs, as per information available with the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).
The water level at Bhakra Dam today was 1,676.14 feet, four feet below the maximum level of 1,680 feet. The inflow was 87,337 cusecs, and the outflow was 50,000 cusecs. The mean outflow during this month over the last 10 years was between 16,781 cusecs and 32,351 cusecs.