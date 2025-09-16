NCB asks states to trace 16,000 overstaying foreigners

NEW DELHI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) to identify nearly 16,000 foreign nationals, mostly from African countries, who are overstaying in India and investigate their possible involvement in crimes, including drug trafficking, sources said on Tuesday.

In a communication to the states and UTs, the NCB asked authorities to trace these individuals and take action under the new Foreigners Act, which regulates the immigration, entry, and stay of foreigners in India. Sources said that many of these foreigners are repeat offenders who continue to stay in the country despite expired visas and are involved in drug-related crimes. “It was found that the visas of these people had expired but they were still in the country and a number of them were indulging in drug-related crimes,” a source said.

According to the NCB’s annual report for 2024, a total of 660 foreigners were arrested by various agencies in the country for alleged links to drug-related offences. “Out of them, 203 were from Nepal, 106 from Nigeria, 25 from Myanmar, 18 from Bangladesh, 14 from the Ivory Coast and 13 from Ghana. Nearly 200 nationalities have yet to be established," the NCB said in a statement.

The report also highlighted a sharp increase in synthetic drug seizures. Anti-narcotics agencies recovered sixfold more such drugs between 2019 and 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah released the report during the second national conference of heads of the anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) of various states and UTs, which he inaugurated on Tuesday.

“The use of drones for cross-border smuggling of narcotics has emerged as a significant threat to India’s internal security, particularly along the Pakistan border in Punjab. This evolving modus operandi has replaced traditional smuggling methods and poses a complex challenge for law enforcement and border security agencies,” officials said, quoting the report.