NIT Silchar suspends five Bangladeshi students for alleged involvement in campus violence

GUWAHATI: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Silchar in Assam has suspended five Bangladeshi students for one year for their alleged involvement in campus violence on the night of September 8.

In an order dated September 12, the Registrar of NIT Silchar announced the academic suspension along with expulsion from hostel for a period of two semesters from the institute with immediate effect (July–December 2025 and January–June 2026).

The action was taken by the “competent authority” based on the recommendations of the Standing Institute Disciplinary Committee, the order further stated.

The five Bangladeshi students -- Sk Shahriar Ahmed Akash, Shimantor Ghosh, Saumyajit Paul, Sazzad Hossain Rafi and Md Nur Hossain -- were enrolled under the Indian Council of Cultural Relations and Study in India scholarships.