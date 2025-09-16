Punjab panchayats pass resolutions asking migrant labourers without documents to leave

CHANDIGARH: Following in the footsteps of Maharashtra—which has often been in the spotlight for targeting "outsiders" amid the Maha Marathi row—several panchayats in Punjab are now passing resolutions directing migrant labourers to leave their villages.

Around 27 villages in Hoshiarpur district have passed such resolutions, announcing that they will no longer issue residence verification (residence certificates) to migrant labourers in their respective areas.

Migrants without valid documents issued in Punjab are being asked to leave within a week. According to the resolutions, those without proper paperwork will not be allowed to reside in these villages.

These decisions come in the wake of the gruesome murder of a five-year-old boy in Hoshiarpur on September 9, allegedly by a migrant worker. The incident has triggered growing resentment against migrant populations across various parts of the state.

The Chabbewal Panchayat passed its resolution on Sunday. Charanjit Singh, a panchayat member and husband of sarpanch Reena Sidhu, confirmed that many other villages in the region have either passed similar resolutions or are in the process of doing so. "There is unity among villages across communities and castes on this issue," he added.

On September 13, a meeting was held in Bajwara village, attended by sarpanches from around 27 hamlets, including Chak Sadhu, Nandan, Singhpur, Bassi Bahian, Dada, Kila Baroon, Allahabad, Bilaspur, and Anandgarh. A joint resolution was passed stating that panchayats would no longer attest any official documents of migrant workers lacking valid identity proof issued by the Punjab government. It was also resolved that such migrants would not be allowed to stay in the villages.