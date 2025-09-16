Rlys to allocate 1st 15-minute time slot for Aadhaar-authenticated user IDs

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Railways has announced an update to its online ticket booking system aimed at reducing fraudulent practices. From October 1, 2025, the first 15 minutes of general reserved ticket booking on the IRCTC website and app will be open only to Aadhaar-authenticated user IDs.

In a circular to the Principal Chief Commercial Managers of all 17 railway zones and the Managing Director of CRIS in Delhi, the Ministry directed system modifications to implement the new rule. The Railways stated that this step is intended to ensure that the reservation system benefits genuine passengers and is not misused by touts who create fake user IDs.

There will be no change in the timings for booking reserved tickets at computerised Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters. The existing rule that prevents authorised ticketing agents from booking reserved tickets during the first 10 minutes of general reservation will also continue.

A senior Railway official explained that reports had shown touts exploiting the online booking system using fake accounts. Allowing Aadhaar-authenticated users the first 15 minutes will help genuine passengers, as their accounts are already verified and linked to their Aadhaar.