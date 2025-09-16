SC order on Waqf law hasn't addressed broader religious, constitutional concerns, say J&K's Muslim organisations

SRINAGAR: The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of Muslim religious organisations in Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday said the Supreme Court's interim order on Waqf Amendment Act has not addressed the broader constitutional and religious concerns raised by this legislation.

The Supreme Court on Monday put on hold some key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, including a clause that only those practising Islam for the last five years could create a waqf, but refused to stay the entire law outlining the presumption of constitutionality in its favour.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq-led MMU said in a statement that the interim order of the Supreme Court on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, while staying certain provisions, has not addressed the wider constitutional and religious concerns raised by this legislation, leaving the community anxious and dissatisfied.

The MMU said that the waqf is not merely about property but about religious trust and "service to Allah."