Surat beheading case: Friend turns into killer during heated argument, arrested

AHMEDABAD: A horrifying beheading case that shook Surat has been cracked. Police arrested Ishad alias Munna Mansuri for brutally murdering his friend and a labourer Dinesh Mahanto.
During interrogation, Ishad alias Munna Mansuri confessed to the horrific crime. He told police that a heated argument erupted between him and his friend Dinesh in their room. When Dinesh allegedly began abusing Munna’s mother and sister, Munna lost control.
In a fit of uncontrollable rage, he smashed Dinesh’s head with a stone and, as the abuse continued, beheaded him using a paddle. Believing he could hide the murder, Munna dumped the head in a nearby garbage heap to mislead the police and left the torso behind in the room.
After the killing, Munna fled Laskana and hid in Pipodara on the outskirts of Surat, where no one recognised him. To avoid detection, he changed his identity, adopting the name Irshad Mansuri, and even secured a new job at a local factory.
However, the Crime Branch, following a digital and physical trail, closed in on him within a day of his new employment and arrested him before he could disappear again.
Surat police have finally unravelled the grisly mystery behind the headless body discovered in Laskana.
The shocking incident took place on September 11, when residents near Vijaynagar Lake were horrified to find a severed human head dumped in a pile of garbage. Hours later, investigators stumbled upon a headless torso hidden in a house just 500 meters away, triggering panic across the area.
As the case gained urgency, Crime Branch and local police teams fanned out across the industrial belt.
Their probe soon identified the victim as Dinesh Mahanto, a labourer from Gopalganj, Bihar, who had been living and working in Laskana for the past four months.
Dinesh, a father of three, had been sharing a rented room with his friend and fellow factory worker, Munna Bihari, also from Bihar.
Suspicion quickly fell on Munna when investigators learned that the two were last seen together on the very day of the murder — the same day Munna abruptly quit his job after collecting his salary of ₹8,000.
The rented room turned out to be a murder chamber, not a residence.
Inside, police recovered a bloodstained rod, believed to be the weapon used to initially strike Dinesh, and a paddle used to behead him. CCTV footage added a chilling twist: Munna was captured carrying a suspicious bag, which police suspect contained the severed head.
DCP Bhavesh Rojiya told the Media: “A week ago, the head of a person was found in a garbage heap near Vipulnagar Lake, and a torso was found 500 meters away in Wadinathnagar. This spread fear in the entire area. As the deceased was initially unidentified, we carried out checks in all nearby factories and traced him as Dinesh Mahanto. With sustained efforts, we tracked down the accused and solved the case.”
This brutal murder has not only left Dinesh’s family devastated but also sent shockwaves through Surat’s labour community, exposing the simmering tensions among migrant workers living under extreme pressure in cramped industrial neighbourhoods.