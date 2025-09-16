Surat beheading case: Friend turns into killer during heated argument, arrested

AHMEDABAD: A horrifying beheading case that shook Surat has been cracked. Police arrested Ishad alias Munna Mansuri for brutally murdering his friend and a labourer Dinesh Mahanto.

During interrogation, Ishad alias Munna Mansuri confessed to the horrific crime. He told police that a heated argument erupted between him and his friend Dinesh in their room. When Dinesh allegedly began abusing Munna’s mother and sister, Munna lost control.

In a fit of uncontrollable rage, he smashed Dinesh’s head with a stone and, as the abuse continued, beheaded him using a paddle. Believing he could hide the murder, Munna dumped the head in a nearby garbage heap to mislead the police and left the torso behind in the room.

After the killing, Munna fled Laskana and hid in Pipodara on the outskirts of Surat, where no one recognised him. To avoid detection, he changed his identity, adopting the name Irshad Mansuri, and even secured a new job at a local factory.

However, the Crime Branch, following a digital and physical trail, closed in on him within a day of his new employment and arrested him before he could disappear again.

Surat police have finally unravelled the grisly mystery behind the headless body discovered in Laskana.

The shocking incident took place on September 11, when residents near Vijaynagar Lake were horrified to find a severed human head dumped in a pile of garbage. Hours later, investigators stumbled upon a headless torso hidden in a house just 500 meters away, triggering panic across the area.

As the case gained urgency, Crime Branch and local police teams fanned out across the industrial belt.