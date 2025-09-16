Woman dies after being bitten by snake in UP; family alleges murder, dowry harassment by in-laws

GONDA: A 20-year-old woman died under suspicious circumstances in a village here, police said on Tuesday, adding that her family accused her in-laws of killing her over dowry demands.

Inspector (Crime) Ramashankar Rai said the deceased's father, N Tiwari, said that his daughter Priyanka was married to Shyamu of Ashokpur Dube Purwa area on May 28 this year.

He alleged that Priyanka was being harassed by her in-laws for additional gold ornaments despite dowry being given according to their means at the time of marriage.

Tiwari alleged that on Monday evening, Priyanka's brother-in-law, Atul, took her back to her in-laws' house.