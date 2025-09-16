Youth killed in clash between smuggler group, villagers in UP; one arrested

GORAKHPUR: A confrontation between villagers and suspected smugglers here spiralled into violence on Tuesday, leaving a 20-year-old man dead, a smuggler critically injured, and senior police officers hurt in stone-pelting.

In the early hours of Tuesday, tension flared in Mauachapi village under Pipraich police station limits as news of the youth's death spread.

Angry villagers blocked the Gorakhpur-Pipraich road, hurled stones at police, and forced traffic to a standstill.

The blockade was lifted only after five hours, following assurances from senior officials.

The chain of events began late on Monday night, when 10-12 smugglers arrived in two pickup vans and allegedly tried to break open a furniture shop belonging to one Durgesh Gupta.

The shop's upper floor housed a travel agency where a relative was sleeping.

On hearing the shutters being forced, he alerted Durgesh's son, Deepak. Deepak rushed to the spot on a scooter, raising an alarm.

Nearly 10-15 villagers followed him. Startled, the smugglers opened fire and tried to flee.