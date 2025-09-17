2008 Malegaon blast: Bombay HC hearing on appeal against acquittal adjourned over incomplete details

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on an appeal against the acquittal of seven accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case due to incomplete details submitted about the appellant's family members of the victims.

The seven acquitted accused include former BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit. Earlier, the HC had said it was "not an open gate for everyone" to file an appeal against acquittal in the case and sought details on whether the victims’ family members were examined as witnesses during the trial.

On Wednesday, the appellants’ lawyer submitted a chart of details, but the bench of Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Gautam Ankhad said it was incomplete. The family members’ lawyer added that the first appellant, Nisar Ahmed, whose son died in the blast, was not a witness but was allowed to assist the prosecution during the trial. Out of the six appellants, only two were examined as prosecution witnesses.

“The chart is confusing. You need to verify it properly. Whether these persons were examined or not, that is the question. The chart is incomplete,” the court said, adjourning the hearing till Thursday.