50 including husband, in-laws booked over suspicious death of Rajasthan woman

JAIPUR: The suspicious death of a 42-year-old woman in Kakra village under Khoh police station on Tuesday has triggered tension in Rajasthan's Deeg district. The situation escalated when the deceased woman's in-laws allegedly allegedly attacked officers who tried to prevent the cremation of her body.

The deceased, identified as Sarla, had been married to Ashok Kumar since 2005.

According to her father, Raghuveer Singh, Sarla had faced repeated harassment from her husband and in-laws over her inability to conceive.

In his complaint, her father claimed that Sarla had recently witnessed her father-in-law in a compromising situation with another woman in the household. He alleged that the in-laws had killed Sarla on Tuesday to keep the secret safe and tried to cremate her body immediately to destroy evidence.

When the Khoh police arrived at the cremation site, Sarla’s body was already placed on the pyre. Attempts to stop the cremation were met with hostility, as the in-laws abused the officers, attacked them, and blocked the road using a tractor.

Constables Manoj and Omprakash sustained injuries, and their mobile phones were reportedly seized during the altercation.

After receiving information about the attack, ASP Deeg Akhilesh Sharma, ASP Kaman Mahesh Sharma, CO Deeg Manisha Gurjar, and CO Kaman Dharamraj arrived with reinforcements.

With assistance from the local fire brigade, the pyre was extinguished, and Sarla’s partially burned body was taken into custody. A post-mortem was conducted by a medical board before the body was handed over to her maternal family.

Following the incident, authorities booked Sarla’s husband Ashok Kumar, father-in-law Sukhveer Singh, mother-in-law Rajwati, brothers-in-law Trilok, Raju, Mukesh, and other family members for murder. A separate case was registered against the same for obstruction of public duty and assault on officials.

At least 50 others have been implicated in the case, including Nagendra, Prem Singh, Bhup Singh, Darb Singh, Mahendra, Vikas, Mannu, Mahesh, Narendra, Surendra, Maharaj, Bhim, Sonu, and Jitu.

So far, four individuals have been taken into custody, while the main accused remain at large.

Deeg SP Om Prakash Meena said, "A murder case has been registered. The exact cause of death will be determined after the post-mortem report. A separate case has also been filed for obstruction of public duty. We have instructed that the investigation be conducted impartially."