72-year-old Indian-origin US citizen murdered in Punjab; UK-based NRI prime suspect

CHANDIGARH: A 72-year-old Indian-origin US citizen, Rupinder Kaur Pandher, was allegedly murdered in Kila Raipur village near Ludhiana after traveling from Seattle to Punjab in July to marry a 75-year-old UK-based Non-Resident Indian (NRI), Charanjit Singh Grewal.

According to police, Grewal lured her to India under the pretext of marriage and then orchestrated her brutal murder through a contract killer.

The Punjab Police have identified the main suspect as Sukhjeet Singh alias Sonu, who has allegedly confessed to killing Rupinder on the night of July 12–13, acting on instructions from Grewal. Investigators claim that financial gain was the primary motive for the murder.

Police sources revealed that Charanjit Singh Grewal, originally from Mehma Singh Wala village, now residing in the United Kingdom, had allegedly plotted the murder and promised Rs 50 lakh to Sonu to carry out the killing.

In a gruesome attempt to destroy evidence, Sonu reportedly burned Rupinder’s body with diesel in a storeroom at his residence, cooled the remains with water, and disposed of the ashes in a nearby drain in Lehra village. The police have since recovered partial skeletal remains and sent them for forensic analysis.