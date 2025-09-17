Ahmedabad Diary | Rahul’s ‘homework’ to pep up cadre

Gujarat, a BJP stronghold, is witnessing a fierce political push as Congress gears up for the 2027 Assembly polls. During a Junagadh training camp, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi urged district and city presidents to set aside their differences, focus on the Congress ideology, and mobilise workers. He assigned “homework” to leaders, promising to review their answers during his visit on September 18. A sealed “report card” evaluating their performance will also be handed out, with warnings for underperformers. he plans to spend time in each constituency, staying with local leaders, as Congress intensifies groundwork to challenge the BJP’s three-decade dominance in Gujarat.

Dairy elections trigger BJP infighting

Political temperatures have soared in Gujarat’s Bharuch district as the Dudhdhara Dairy elections, scheduled for September 19, have turned into a fierce BJP vs. BJP battle. Vagra MLA Arunsinh rana has openly rebelled, fielding his Vikas Panel against the party’s official candidates and declaring he will win “without the lotus symbol”. The BJP suspended nine rebel candidates from rana’s panel and three from Narmada, shocking the cooperative sector. Bharuch MP Mansukh Vasava slammed leaders, warning of a future blow in local polls, but State General Secretary rajni Patel defended the suspensions.