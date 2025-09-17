Committed to make India free of drugs: Shah

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the government is determined to wipe out narcotics from the country and asked anti-drug agencies to go after both big cartels and small street-level peddlers.

Addressing the inaugural session of the Second National Conference of Heads of Anti-Narcotics Task Forces (ANTF) in New Delhi, Shah said, “When a big cartel is busted, agencies should not stop there. They must trace the network down to the end user. And when a small vendor selling ‘pudiya’ at a paan shop is caught, they must track the source upwards. Only then can the chain be broken.”

The Home Minister outlined what he called a triangular strategy. “For the drug supply chain, we should have a ruthless approach. For demand reduction, a strategic approach. And for harm reduction, a human approach,” he said.