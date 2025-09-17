CPI(M) MP John Brittas raises concern over Centre's decision to entrust its official e-mail services to private entity

NEW DELHI: CPI(M) MP John Brittas wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday, raising concern over the Centre's decision to entrust the management and hosting of its official e-mail services and its multifactor authentication to a private corporation.

In a letter to Radhakrishnan, Brittas said the restructuring inevitably raises concerns about the independence, confidentiality and perceived impartiality of parliamentary communications, and claimed that 50 lakh government e-mail inboxes will be managed by the private firm.

"At a time when cybersecurity and the prevention of data theft are of utmost importance, even the official Sansad email system of MPs and that of the government officers are literally being handed over to a private entity, relegating NIC to a minor role," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said in a post on X.

"Needless to say, Zoho Corporation, which will be the master system integrator with the 'OneAuth' authentication app, is closely aligned with the ideology of the BJP. Hitherto, NIC was the end-to-end custodian of the Sansad and Government Communication Network," he said.

In his letter to Radhakirshnan, the Rajya Sabha leader of the Left party said the Centre's decision to entrust the management and hosting of its official e-mail services and its multifactor authentication -- until now the preserve of the National Informatics Centre (NIC) -- to Zoho Corporation, a private entity, is "a matter that goes beyond routine governance and strikes at the very foundation of our institutional autonomy and parliamentary sovereignty".

He said while the NIC continues to set overarching policy under the Government Email Policy-2024, Zoho is now given the responsibility for the operational back-end, including authentication through its "OneAuth" application, marking the first time that such a core government e-mail service has been placed under private management.

"Assigning the management of the core operational infrastructure of the official email system poses serious risks to confidentiality and public interest," Brittas said.