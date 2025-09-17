Education ministry directs schools to screen Chalo Jeete Hein, film on PM Modi’s early life

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Education has directed all schools to screen the film Chalo Jeete Hein for students from September 16 to October 2.

The short biopic is based on the early life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The pic is about a boy called Narendra who is inspired by Swami Vivekanda. He later pursues a life in service of others. It was awarded a National award for Best Non Feature film on family values at the 66th National Film awards. The 32-minute Hindi film, which was released in July 2018, is directed and written by Mangesh Hadawale

A circular has been sent from the Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry to the Education departments of all states and Union Territories.

It states that the department was regularly implementing Prerana: An Experiential Learning program for schools. A total of 650 districts have been covered so far, and Chalo Jeete Hein is regularly screened during the events, it said.

Without any reference to the PM, the circular states, “The film is inspired by true events and embodies the nine binary values and quote of Swami Vivekananda - “Only those who live for others actually live,” it said. It will help students reflect on themes of character, service and responsibility, it added.

“The film can also serve as a case study for moral reasoning, and support the goals of social emotional learning, developing empathy, self-reflection, critical thinking and inspiration,” it added.