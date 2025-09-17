Goa CM Sawant urges industries to ensure occupational safety

Occupational safety and health at the workplace is not just a legal obligation, but also a moral responsibility towards one another, stated Dr Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, during the inauguration of the Occupational Safety and Health exposition for health and safety professionals in the industry.

Sawant emphasized the crucial role of safety and health in the workplace, noting that they significantly contribute to enhanced productivity and the overall growth of the country.

The market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in India was valued at approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2033, growing at roughly 6 percent each year. In addition to PPE, fire safety technologies, ergonomics, and digital safety innovations are also integral to the process of ensuring workplace safety and health.

“The expansion of the market indicates that people are becoming more aware of safety issues and that stricter regulations are being implemented to protect workers,” remarked Sawant.

He also highlighted the initiatives introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which include new laws and online platforms designed to monitor compliance and support workers. In Goa, Sawant mentioned the state government's efforts towards safety and training programs for factory workers.