Goa CM Sawant urges industries to ensure occupational safety

Occupational safety and health at the workplace is not just a legal obligation, but also a moral responsibility towards one another, stated Dr Pramod Sawant, the Chief Minister of Goa, during the inauguration of the Occupational Safety and Health exposition for health and safety professionals in the industry.
Sawant emphasized the crucial role of safety and health in the workplace, noting that they significantly contribute to enhanced productivity and the overall growth of the country.
The market for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) in India was valued at approximately USD 2.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2033, growing at roughly 6 percent each year. In addition to PPE, fire safety technologies, ergonomics, and digital safety innovations are also integral to the process of ensuring workplace safety and health.
“The expansion of the market indicates that people are becoming more aware of safety issues and that stricter regulations are being implemented to protect workers,” remarked Sawant.
He also highlighted the initiatives introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which include new laws and online platforms designed to monitor compliance and support workers. In Goa, Sawant mentioned the state government's efforts towards safety and training programs for factory workers.
“Creating a culture of safety is essential for sustainable growth. Let us collaborate to build a safer and stronger India, with an eye on our vision for a developed nation by 2047,” added Sawant.
However, despite the increasing awareness of occupational safety and health, a significant gap persists in the informal sector, where a large portion of India’s workforce is employed.
“Bridging the safety gap in the informal sector, which accounts for over 80% of India’s workforce, and enhancing compliance are crucial,” stated Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director of Informa Markets in India.
Ram Dahiphale, the Joint Director of the Directorate of Industrial Safety & Health of the Maharashtra Government, also spoke at the event and underscored the regulations established by the Factories Act of 1948 to ensure the safety, health, and welfare of workers across Maharashtra. “In factory environments where people, machines, and materials interact, risks are inherent,” stated Dahiphale. “Our role is to minimize those risks and create safer, more compliant workplaces. In today's landscape, ensuring safety is just as important as fostering business growth,” he added.