Gujarat scholarship scam: Rs 4.60 crore embezzled, four arrested

AHMEDABAD: A massive Rs 4.60 crore scholarship scam has been busted in Junagadh, Gujarat, where 12 educational institutions siphoned off funds meant for Scheduled Caste students by using fake documents.
Police have arrested four key accused, while a manhunt is on for another administrator as the probe deepens.
The scam has rocked Junagadh, exposing a deep-rooted nexus between educational institutions and alleged corruption in welfare schemes. Funds meant to empower Scheduled Caste students were embezzled, leaving thousands of deserving youths cheated of their rights.
The case came to light after Kishore Bharkhada, Deputy Director of the Scheduled Caste Welfare Office, lodged a formal complaint, triggering the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Junagadh City Division.
Acting swiftly, investigators seized documents related to 2,245 students submitted by 12 institutions, which became the foundation of the probe.
Upon scrutiny, investigators discovered that between 1 January 2014 and 31 December 2016, administrators of these institutions hatched a calculated conspiracy.
They fabricated student records and submitted them as genuine to the welfare office. These fake documents were then used to issue scholarship cheques, which were pocketed by the accused, never reaching the students they were intended for.
The SIT also sought detailed records from banks linked to these institutions. After cross-checking financial transactions, the involvement of five prime accused surfaced.
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Gujarat Police moved in and arrested four of them, Ramesh Kalubhai Baku, Ramanik Nathabhai Rathod, Bhavin Laljibhai Dadhaniya, and Jagdish Bhikhabhai Parmar.
A manhunt has been launched to nab Umar Farooq Ibrahim Amrelia, Administrator and Principal of Mangrol’s Indian Institute, who remains absconding.
Investigators revealed that the scam involved a staggering ₹4,60,38,550, stolen over a three-year period. The revelation has sent shockwaves through the Scheduled Caste community, where students are now grappling with anger and distrust towards institutions meant to support them.
Junagadh C Division Police have filed cases against the principals, trustees, and other office-bearers of the implicated institutions. Authorities have warned that more arrests could follow as the investigation widens.
This scandal has sparked outrage, raising serious questions about the accountability of educational institutions and the safeguards within Gujarat’s scholarship system.
The betrayal of vulnerable students has now become a flashpoint for public anger, with calls for stricter oversight and swift justice.