Gujarat scholarship scam: Rs 4.60 crore embezzled, four arrested

AHMEDABAD: A massive Rs 4.60 crore scholarship scam has been busted in Junagadh, Gujarat, where 12 educational institutions siphoned off funds meant for Scheduled Caste students by using fake documents.

Police have arrested four key accused, while a manhunt is on for another administrator as the probe deepens.

The scam has rocked Junagadh, exposing a deep-rooted nexus between educational institutions and alleged corruption in welfare schemes. Funds meant to empower Scheduled Caste students were embezzled, leaving thousands of deserving youths cheated of their rights.

The case came to light after Kishore Bharkhada, Deputy Director of the Scheduled Caste Welfare Office, lodged a formal complaint, triggering the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Deputy Superintendent of Police, Junagadh City Division.

Acting swiftly, investigators seized documents related to 2,245 students submitted by 12 institutions, which became the foundation of the probe.

Upon scrutiny, investigators discovered that between 1 January 2014 and 31 December 2016, administrators of these institutions hatched a calculated conspiracy.