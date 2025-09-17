Minor raped and brutally murdered in Uttarakhand; accused arrested

DEHRADUN: Udham Singh Nagar police on Wednesday arrested a young man for allegedly rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Amiyawala village of Uttarakhand.

The incident came to light on Tuesday evening when villagers discovered the girl's blood-soaked body in a nearby sugarcane field. Authorities described the accused as a 'monster' for his alleged actions, which included rape, breaking the victim's hand bones, and inflicting dozens of stab wounds on her stomach and arms before dumping her body.

According to the victim's family, the girl had been missing since Tuesday afternoon. After an extensive search, she was found in critical condition in the field and rushed to Jaspur's government hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. Dr Ashu Singhal, Medical Officer who examined the victim, stated: "She had foam coming from her mouth, dozens of knife marks on her stomach and hands, her 'pajamas' were soaked in blood, and both bones of her left hand were broken."

The crime triggered widespread outrage across the region, with hundreds of angry villagers blocking the Jaspur-Kashipur Highway to demand immediate justice. Additional protests erupted outside the local hospital where the victim's body was taken.

Jaspur Police Circle Officer Deepak Kumar Singh, who visited the crime scene, stated: "This is a grave crime. Police are investigating from every possible angle, and the culprits will be apprehended swiftly. No stone will be left unturned, and there will be no leniency at any level."

Police have sent the body for post-mortem examination and deployed additional forces to maintain law and order in the tense area.

Local MLA Adesh Chauhan condemned the incident, saying: "Pressure will be put on the police to ensure that the monster who committed this heinous crime receives the harshest possible punishment by law."