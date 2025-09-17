No confusion over CM face, says Tejashwi

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Tuesday dismissed speculation over the INDIA Bloc’s chief ministerial face in Bihar, saying there was “no confusion” and the announcement would come at the “right time”. Before starting his Bihar Adhikar Yatra from Jehanabad he said, “People are masters of Bihar, and they make the CM. This time, they want a change. Go and ask any person in Bihar who they want as CM, and they will tell.”

This yatra, which comes a fortnight after Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra, also served as a platform for Tejashwi Yadav to attack PM Narendra Modi. He called the PM’s remarks on foreign infiltration “diversionary tactics” ahead of polls.

Last week, the RJD leader had created a stir by appealing to voters to support him in all 243 constituencies. “Tejashwi will fight everywhere… work together and oust this government,” he had said. At Ara, he described Nitish Kumar as a “copycat CM” and asked the crowd if they wanted an “original” or a “duplicate”.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has backed Yadav, though Congress leaders insisted that CM will be decided by Bihar’s voters.