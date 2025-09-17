Omar draws Oppn flak over Paris visit amid road blocks

SRINAGAR: CM Omar Abdullah, who has been facing sharp criticism from the fruit growers over continued closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway resulting in losses exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, is now under fire over his planned visit to Paris next week to attend a tourism fair. The CM will lead an official delegation for the International French Travel Market (IFTM) Top Resa Tourism Fair scheduled from September 23 to 25.

Reacting to Omar’s Paris visit, former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu took to X, saying, “Powerful enough to go to Paris! Powerless to restore the Highway! Now the voters know what their votes amounted to! While the highway remains shut and the Horticulture Sector faces nearly 600 crores of losses, the CM is on his way to Paris just next week! What a mockery!”

“Highway shut, farmers & growers choked, public in misery. But our ‘Emperor’ CM; expert in stealing credit & dodging responsibility,is going to be busy sightseeing in Paris along with his entourage! No money for flood victims, but plenty for Paris trips,” said PDP spokesman Najmu Saqib.