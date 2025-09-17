Omar draws Oppn flak over Paris visit amid road blocks

SRINAGAR: CM Omar Abdullah, who has been facing sharp criticism from the fruit growers over continued closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway resulting in losses exceeding Rs 1,000 crore, is now under fire over his planned visit to Paris next week to attend a tourism fair. The CM will lead an official delegation for the International French Travel Market (IFTM) Top Resa Tourism Fair scheduled from September 23 to 25.
Reacting to Omar’s Paris visit, former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Mattu took to X, saying, “Powerful enough to go to Paris! Powerless to restore the Highway! Now the voters know what their votes amounted to! While the highway remains shut and the Horticulture Sector faces nearly 600 crores of losses, the CM is on his way to Paris just next week! What a mockery!”
“Highway shut, farmers & growers choked, public in misery. But our ‘Emperor’ CM; expert in stealing credit & dodging responsibility,is going to be busy sightseeing in Paris along with his entourage! No money for flood victims, but plenty for Paris trips,” said PDP spokesman Najmu Saqib.
“Absolutely true. While our growers, traders & common people are suffocating under highway closures and economic paralysis, Omar sb chooses luxury trips over people’s pain...,” said PDP sympathiser Zubair Yousuf.
Peoples Conference leader Sheikh Imran shared, “Floods everywhere-No compensation, People ignored. Apples worth Rs 1,000 CR rotting. Farmers abandoned. And Omar Abdullah? Mumtaz, Shahzidi, Maharani Paris Chali! Kashmir bleeds. He poses for Paris selfies”.
“Highway shut, losses mounting… but Paris can’t wait! Yet people here keep voting the same NC lot, emotional fools repeating history every time. Guess the chair matters more than J&K’s pain,” a social activist Sofi Faheem posted on X.