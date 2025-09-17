Owaisi slams Assam BJP for 'disgusting' AI video, says existence of Muslims in India is a problem for saffron party

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the Assam BJP for posting a "disgusting" AI video that depicts a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP.

The Hyderabad MP in a post on 'X', alleged that the very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for the saffron party, and "their dream is a Muslim-mukt Bharat".

"BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form," Owaisi said, referring to the Assam BJP's AI video.