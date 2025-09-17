PM Modi on 75th Birthday: New India undeterred by nuclear threats, calls for swadeshi surge

BHOPAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the new India under his leadership is undeterred by nuclear threats.
Celebrating his 75th birthday by addressing a mega public rally in Bhainsola village of the tribal-dominated Dhar district of BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Modi praised the bravery of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor. He said: “Our brave soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees in the blink of an eye. The security of Mother India is the nation's highest priority. Terrorists who came from Pakistan attempted to tarnish the dignity of our daughters and sisters. Responding through Operation Sindoor, we destroyed the terror launch pads. This is New India, which, undeterred by nuclear threats, enters enemy territory and eliminates the threat.”
He also recalled the iron will of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on September 17, 1948, when the Indian army liberated Hyderabad from oppression, protecting the rights of its people and reinstating India’s pride. “We have now begun to observe this day as Hyderabad Liberation Day. Today, a grand celebration is being held in Hyderabad to commemorate the occasion,” he said.
Modi also made a strong appeal for ‘Swadeshi’ and urged all Indians to buy only ‘Made in India’ goods during the upcoming festive season.
He introduced the slogan “Garv Se Kaho Ye Swadeshi Hai” (Say with pride, this is Swadeshi) to motivate people to choose Swadeshi products.
“It is the time of festivals and the moment for all Indians to bring the mantra of Swadeshi into their lives. I fervently appeal to 140 crore Indians to buy only Made in India goods and products. Buy only those products that carry the scent of our soil and are the result of Indian labor. An Atmanirbhar Bharat is essential to make India developed by 2047, and Swadeshi holds the key to making India self-reliant and developed. Mahatma Gandhi made Swadeshi the basis of our freedom movement; now it is time to make Swadeshi the foundation of Viksit Bharat,” Modi said.
“From September 22 (the first day of Sharad Navratri), the lower GST rates will come into effect. It will also be the time to go completely Swadeshi. We should benefit from the lower GST rates by buying only Made in India products. Whether it is toys for kids, idols for worship, home decorations for Diwali, or mobile phones, refrigerators, or televisions, we should buy only Swadeshi. Purchasing Made in India goods will prevent our money from traveling abroad and ensure that it is used to fuel the nation’s development, including building roads, schools, primary health facilities, and other crucial infrastructure, as well as funding welfare efforts centered on the poor and women. It will also help fulfill the dreams of the country’s middle class,” Modi added.
“I also appeal to traders to sell Swadeshi goods and put up boards outside their shops displaying ‘Garv Se Kaho Ye Swadeshi Hai.’ Even the government of Madhya Pradesh will run this on a campaign mode.”
Making his birthday special, the PM launched the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ and the 8th ‘Rashtriya Poshan Mah’ campaigns, aimed at improving women’s health services and promoting nutrition.
“Women are the basis of the nation’s progress. The blessings of mothers and sisters from across the country have been my greatest Raksha Kavach (protective shield). Today is the day to ask them for something: I want all women to avail themselves of the free health camps across the country under the ‘Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar’ campaign, which will screen them on all health parameters and result in early diagnosis and treatment of silent killer diseases like diabetes and cancer. Not only will the health camps be free, but even subsequent medical treatment can be obtained free through Ayushman Bharat cards.”
“Nothing is more valuable to the government treasury than your (women’s and girls’) good health,” Modi said, appealing to women to avail themselves of the benefits of the campaign, which started on Wednesday and will continue until October 2.
The PM also laid the foundation for the first of seven Pradhan Mantri Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) Parks.
Spread over more than 2,150 acres, the park in Dhar district will be equipped with world-class facilities, including a common effluent treatment plant, solar power plant, and modern roads, making it an ideal industrial township. It will also significantly benefit cotton growers in the region by enhancing farmers’ incomes through better value for their produce.
“I have been told that more than 1,300 acres of land have already been allocated to over 80 textile units. This park will bring the entire value chain of the textile industry — including spinning, designing, processing, and export — together in one place. It aligns with our 5F Vision, which includes Farm to Fibre, Fibre to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign. The park’s locational advantage and the complete local integration of the process will reduce logistics and manufacturing costs, thus making apparel from here globally more competitive,” Modi said.
“Devi Ahilyabai Holkar gave new dimensions to Maheshwari Sarees. Just a few months ago, we celebrated her 300th birth anniversary. This park will further her rich legacy. It will ensure that cotton farmers in the region get the best prices for their produce and create nearly 3 lakh jobs, a significant number of which will be for women. This park will ensure that my Dhar district also shines in the global market,” Modi noted.