PM Modi on 75th Birthday: New India undeterred by nuclear threats, calls for swadeshi surge

Modi also made a strong appeal for ‘Swadeshi’ and urged all Indians to buy only ‘Made in India’ goods during the upcoming festive season.

He introduced the slogan “Garv Se Kaho Ye Swadeshi Hai” (Say with pride, this is Swadeshi) to motivate people to choose Swadeshi products.

“It is the time of festivals and the moment for all Indians to bring the mantra of Swadeshi into their lives. I fervently appeal to 140 crore Indians to buy only Made in India goods and products. Buy only those products that carry the scent of our soil and are the result of Indian labor. An Atmanirbhar Bharat is essential to make India developed by 2047, and Swadeshi holds the key to making India self-reliant and developed. Mahatma Gandhi made Swadeshi the basis of our freedom movement; now it is time to make Swadeshi the foundation of Viksit Bharat,” Modi said.

“From September 22 (the first day of Sharad Navratri), the lower GST rates will come into effect. It will also be the time to go completely Swadeshi. We should benefit from the lower GST rates by buying only Made in India products. Whether it is toys for kids, idols for worship, home decorations for Diwali, or mobile phones, refrigerators, or televisions, we should buy only Swadeshi. Purchasing Made in India goods will prevent our money from traveling abroad and ensure that it is used to fuel the nation’s development, including building roads, schools, primary health facilities, and other crucial infrastructure, as well as funding welfare efforts centered on the poor and women. It will also help fulfill the dreams of the country’s middle class,” Modi added.

“I also appeal to traders to sell Swadeshi goods and put up boards outside their shops displaying ‘Garv Se Kaho Ye Swadeshi Hai.’ Even the government of Madhya Pradesh will run this on a campaign mode.”