PM Modi reaffirms call for Ukraine peace in birthday talks with Putin

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated India’s support for a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict during a birthday call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, as world leaders reached out to greet him on his 75th birthday.

“Thank you, my friend, President Putin, for your phone call and warm wishes on my 75th birthday. We are committed to further strengthening our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. India is ready to make all possible contributions towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict,” Modi said in a post on X.

The External Affairs Ministry said the two leaders also reviewed the bilateral agenda ahead of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, expected later this year.