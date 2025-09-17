PM’s birthday campaign to focus on self-reliance

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a fortnight-long nationwide campaign, Sewa Pakhwada, on September 17, which also marks his birthday. The campaign will run till October 2 and focus on two central themes — Swadeshi and Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The programme will begin in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, where Modi will launch the Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar initiative in conjunction with the 8th National Nutrition Month. Over one lakh health camps for women and children are planned across the country. The BJP will also hold blood donation drives, health check-ups, and intellectual conferences in districts and states during the fortnight.

The PM will also introduce the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, the Suman Sakhi Chatbot for maternal health, and the Adi Karmyogi Abhiyan to highlight tribal pride. He will also inaugurate the PM MITRA Park in Dhar.