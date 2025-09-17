Reach, reforms and relatability—Modi way

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is often seen not just through the lens of policy reforms, but also through his distinct personal imprint.

Whether it is bowing at the steps of Parliament in 2014 or spending Diwali with soldiers on the frontlines, Modi’s political style has consistently emphasised visibility, emotion, and personal connection. These actions helped shape the public perception of his leadership.

Moments like his embrace of a tearful ISRO chairman K Sivan after the Chandrayaan-2 lander setback in 2019 or his decision to pause a rally in Madhya Pradesh to gently ask a child to lower his hand before it tired, have stood out.

The personal style is reinforced by Modi’s direct communication with citizens through Mann Ki Baat, social media and town halls. Policy is often interwoven with reflection and story, creating a form of messaging that is both emotionally resonant and politically sharp.

Behind these gestures lies an administrative model that has focused on scale, delivery, and institutional reforms. Since assuming office in 2014, Modi has positioned himself as a hands-on administrator. His government has launched flagship programmes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Digital India, Make in India, Ujjwala Yojana, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

A key shift during his tenure has been the drive for digitalisation. The JAM trinity—Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar, and mobile technology—has enabled direct benefit transfers, eliminating intermediaries in welfare distribution. By 2024, over 47 crore Jan Dhan accounts had been opened.