Reach, reforms and relatability—Modi way

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership is often seen not just through the lens of policy reforms, but also through his distinct personal imprint.
Whether it is bowing at the steps of Parliament in 2014 or spending Diwali with soldiers on the frontlines, Modi’s political style has consistently emphasised visibility, emotion, and personal connection. These actions helped shape the public perception of his leadership.
Moments like his embrace of a tearful ISRO chairman K Sivan after the Chandrayaan-2 lander setback in 2019 or his decision to pause a rally in Madhya Pradesh to gently ask a child to lower his hand before it tired, have stood out.
The personal style is reinforced by Modi’s direct communication with citizens through Mann Ki Baat, social media and town halls. Policy is often interwoven with reflection and story, creating a form of messaging that is both emotionally resonant and politically sharp.
Behind these gestures lies an administrative model that has focused on scale, delivery, and institutional reforms. Since assuming office in 2014, Modi has positioned himself as a hands-on administrator. His government has launched flagship programmes such as Jan Dhan Yojana, Digital India, Make in India, Ujjwala Yojana, and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
A key shift during his tenure has been the drive for digitalisation. The JAM trinity—Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar, and mobile technology—has enabled direct benefit transfers, eliminating intermediaries in welfare distribution. By 2024, over 47 crore Jan Dhan accounts had been opened.
The rollout of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transformed India into a global leader in real-time digital payments. From street vendors to retailers, QR codes are now part of everyday commerce. The UPI has also been extended to cross-border transactions, reducing remittance costs.
Modi relies on measurable performance. Ministries are monitored through digital dashboards, and deadlines are fixed. Civil servants are encouraged to embrace innovation and adopt data-driven approaches.
On the global stage, he has recalibrated India’s diplomatic posture. At the same time, there has been an emphasis on boosting domestic capabilities in sectors like defence, space, and digital infrastructure.
Still, many of Modi’s most enduring political images are moments of human connection. His Diwali visits to border posts, sharing sweets with soldiers and chatting with them have become a hallmark of his leadership style. These acts serve as reminders that the state, in his framing, is not only a service provider but also a presence that acknowledges.
His outreach extends to ordinary citizens as well. During Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, he has stepped through security cordons to greet schoolchildren.
His emphasis on the dignity of labour such as washing the feet of sanitation workers during the Kumbh Mela has prompted similar acts from political peers. While interpretations vary, they underscore a thread in Modi’s leadership—using personal conduct as a tool for shaping public norms.
As India undergoes generational change, many younger citizens are growing up in an era where digital governance, metro networks, online education, and instant public services are not aspirations, but standard expectations. His tenure has coincided with this transition, during which the machinery of government has evolved in both function and perception.
Hasna zaroori hai
In politics, where tempers often run high, PM Modi’s humour has served as both an icebreaker and a weapon. From the campaign trail in Gujarat to debates in Parliament, he has often used wits to disarm critics. “Main roz 2-3 kilo gaali khata hoon (I consume 2-3 kilos of abuse daily).”
This became one of his most quoted lines. In a fiery LS debate in February 2020, he turned a jibe from Rahul Gandhi into a political punchline. Gandhi previously warned that “India’s youth will beat Modi with sticks” within six months.
As Modi was delivering a long speech in the House, Gandhi interrupted him. Modi retorted. “Main 30-40 minute se bol raha hoon, lekin current ab gaya. Bahut se tubelight aise hi hote hain (I’ve been speaking for 30-40 minutes, and the current has only just reached.
Some tubelights are just like that).” Not done yet, Modi added: “I’ll do extra sun salutations to prepare my back for the beating... I’m making myself abuse-proof and stick-proof.”