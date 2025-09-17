RSS has played defining role in nation-building and upholding hindutva: Nitin Gadkari

NEW DELHI: Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, speaking on Tuesday evening at the launch of the book Deepstambha, praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its wide-ranging contributions to nation-building. The event, held at the New Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi, was organised to mark the publication of Deepstambha by Hindi Vivek.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Gadkari stated that history does not pause for anyone, and it is therefore important to draw inspiration and lessons from the past.

"Our nation is eternal. The inspiration for making our country a superpower and a 'world guru' again comes from our culture, civilisation, and heritage. The terms ‘Hindu’ and ‘Hindutva’ were misrepresented, and at such a time, the Sangh firmly took on the role of defining Hinduism and Hindutva," he asserted.

He commended the work of various Sangh-inspired organisations such as the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, ABVP, VHP, Sahakar Bharati, Kisan Sangh, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, and others, for their significant roles in nation-building across multiple sectors.