SC reverses 2022 verdict on Haryana village common lands, restores proprietors' rights

NEW DELHI: In a setback to the Haryana government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside its April 2022 decision directing village common lands be returned to gram panchayats, restoring land rights to proprietors.

The 2022 verdict had held that land taken from proprietors under permissible ceiling limits would vest in panchayats only for management and control, including leasing and use by non-proprietors, Scheduled Castes, and Scheduled Tribes, for the benefit of the village community.

Allowing a review plea, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and K V Viswanathan upheld a 2003 full bench ruling of the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The high court had ruled that land not earmarked for common purposes during consolidation vests with proprietors, not the panchayat or state.