Senior diplomat Gourangalal Das appointed as India's new envoy to South Korea

NEW DELHI: Senior diplomat Gourangalal Das was on Wednesday appointed as India's next ambassador to South Korea.

Das, a 1999 batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, is currently helming the crucial East Asia division at the headquarters of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi.

In his current capacity, Das played a key role in the negotiations between India and China to rebuild their ties that came under severe strain following the over four-year-long eastern Ladakh border standoff.

Das, presently serving as a joint secretary, has been appointed as the next ambassador of India to the Republic of Korea, the MEA said.

"He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," it said in a brief statement.