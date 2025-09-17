Senior Hurriyat leader Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, a voice of moderation in Kashmir, passes away at 90

SRINAGAR: Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, senior separatist leader and former chairman of Hurriyat Conference, passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 90.
Family sources said he had been unwell for some time and breathed his last at his residence in the Botengo area of Sopore in Baramulla district in north Kashmir in the evening.
A former professor of Persian, Bhat was chairman of separatist outfit Muslim Conference and served as chairman of Hurriyat Conference from 1999 to 2001.
Bhat, who was known for his candid remarks and sharp intellect, was seen as a moderate voice within the Hurriyat. He had been part of Hurriyat delegations that held talks with then Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led governments.
After the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading and bifurcation of the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories, Bhat, along with other separatist leaders, lay low.
He did not participate in any political activity after the Article 370 abrogation. His faction of Muslim Conference was banned by the Centre following the move.
Bhat plunged into active politics in 1986 and co-founded the Muslim United Front (MUF), a coalition that contested the ruling NC-Congress alliance in the 1987 Assembly elections.
It is widely believed that the 1987 polls were rigged by NC and Congress. The alleged rigging is blamed for the eruption of militancy in J&K in 1990, a conflict that claimed thousands of lives over three decades.
Political leaders, including the Chief Minister, paid tributes to the deceased.
Hurriyat Conference chairman and former colleague of Bhat, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, said in a post on X: “Just heard the very sad news that I lost the affectionate elder, a dear friend and colleague, Prof. Abdul Ghani Bhat Sahib, who passed away. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. A huge personal loss! May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah. Kashmir has been bereft of a sincere and visionary leader.”
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he was saddened by the demise of senior Kashmiri political leader and academician Professor Abdul Gani Bhat.
“Our political ideologies were poles apart, but I will always remember him as a very civil person. He had the courage to espouse the cause of dialogue when many believed violence was the only way forward, and this resulted in him meeting the then PM Vajpayee ji and Deputy PM Advani ji. May Professor Bhat sb find place in Jannat. My condolences to his family and loved ones,” Omar posted on X.
Former Chief Minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said Abdul Gani Bhat was a voice of moderation amidst the tumultuous history of Kashmir, an esteemed scholar, teacher, and intellectual with a pragmatic approach to politics.
“A strong advocate for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir issue, his influence was profound. On a personal note, he always showed me great affection, and I turned to him for solace during difficult times. Despite differing political views, he remained a close and respected friend of Mufti Saheb, and together, peace and reconciliation were the core of their political campaigns. May his soul rest in peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire,” Mehbooba posted on X.
People's Conference chairman and MLA Sajad Gani Lone expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Professor Bhat.
“Fondly remembered as Professor sahib. He was a literary figure too apart from politics. He was a colleague of my late father, and I have had long conversations with him. May Allah grant him Jannat,” Sajad posted on X.