Senior Hurriyat leader Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, a voice of moderation in Kashmir, passes away at 90

SRINAGAR: Prof Abdul Gani Bhat, senior separatist leader and former chairman of Hurriyat Conference, passed away on Wednesday evening. He was 90.

Family sources said he had been unwell for some time and breathed his last at his residence in the Botengo area of Sopore in Baramulla district in north Kashmir in the evening.

A former professor of Persian, Bhat was chairman of separatist outfit Muslim Conference and served as chairman of Hurriyat Conference from 1999 to 2001.

Bhat, who was known for his candid remarks and sharp intellect, was seen as a moderate voice within the Hurriyat. He had been part of Hurriyat delegations that held talks with then Prime Ministers Manmohan Singh and Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led governments.

After the abrogation of Article 370 and the downgrading and bifurcation of the erstwhile J&K state into two Union Territories, Bhat, along with other separatist leaders, lay low.

He did not participate in any political activity after the Article 370 abrogation. His faction of Muslim Conference was banned by the Centre following the move.

Bhat plunged into active politics in 1986 and co-founded the Muslim United Front (MUF), a coalition that contested the ruling NC-Congress alliance in the 1987 Assembly elections.

It is widely believed that the 1987 polls were rigged by NC and Congress. The alleged rigging is blamed for the eruption of militancy in J&K in 1990, a conflict that claimed thousands of lives over three decades.

Political leaders, including the Chief Minister, paid tributes to the deceased.