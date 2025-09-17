Siropa row: SGPC acts after Rahul Gandhi honored at gurdwara during his Punjab visit

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Wednesday suspended a preacher and an attendant, dismissed a granthi from service and issued a warning and transferred the manager for violating maryada (religious code of conduct). The action comes after senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was presented with a siropa (robe of honor) at Gurdwara Smadh Baba Budha Sahib in Ramdas, near Amritsar, during his visit to flood-affected areas in Amritsar and Gurdaspur districts.

The SGPC took disciplinary action against the staff responsible for violating the maryada and disregarding its directive regarding the conferring of honors during Gandhi’s visit to the gurdwara.

SGPC Secretary Partap Singh stated that, under the direction of SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, an inquiry was conducted into the violation that took place during Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit. After receiving the inquiry report, appropriate action was taken against the responsible staff members.

“In this regard, kathavachak (preacher) Bhai Palwinder Singh and sewadar (attendant) Bhai Harwinder Singh have been suspended, while the temporary services of granthi Bhai Kulwinder Singh have been terminated. In addition, Manager Pargat Singh has been issued a warning and transferred,” he said.

Singh explained that the inquiry revealed Gandhi had entered a designated restricted area inside the Darbar Hall of the gurdwara, which constituted a direct violation of the maryada. Entry into this area requires prescribed religious attire (bana), and only the serving granthi, sewadars, and designated staff are permitted to enter.