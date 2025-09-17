Son brutally beats mother to death over gas cylinder dispute in Jaipur; arrested

JAIPUR: A mother was brutally beaten to death by her son over a minor row over gas cylinder replacement in Jaipur. The video of the attack has gone viral on social media.
In the footage, the son, identified as Naveen, is seen striking his mother, Santosh, with a stick. His father and sister can be seen trying to intervene, but Naveen continued the assault despite their efforts.
In the video, the sister can be heard saying, “In 2016, I found out he was a criminal. You all called me crazy.”
Following the incident, the Kardhani police arrested Naveen on Tuesday after a thorough investigation and questioning. The post-mortem report has revealed 12 deep injuries on the mother’s body.
DCP (West) Hanuman Prasad Meena said, "The postmortem report revealed head injuries and the accused Naveen Singh has been arrested in connection with the case. Further investigations will be conducted."
Police investigations revealed that Naveen’s father, Laxman Singh, a retired Army personnel, is currently posted in the security wing of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Delhi under the ex-servicemen quota. Laxman had returned from Delhi on Monday. According to the family, Santosh went to the kitchen, found the gas cylinder empty, and asked Naveen to replace it. and he allegedly attacked his mother over this matter.
Speaking to the media, Laxman Singh said, “My son should be hanged. His sister was to be married in five months. He not only ruined himself but also destroyed our family. He took the life of the mother who gave birth to him.”
Further details revealed that Naveen had previously worked at Genpact. He married in November 2019, but because of his bad and violent behaviour, she returned to her parents’ home and filed a dowry case in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. A warrant has been issued against Naveen by the UP Police.