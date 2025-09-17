Son brutally beats mother to death over gas cylinder dispute in Jaipur; arrested

JAIPUR: A mother was brutally beaten to death by her son over a minor row over gas cylinder replacement in Jaipur. The video of the attack has gone viral on social media.

In the footage, the son, identified as Naveen, is seen striking his mother, Santosh, with a stick. His father and sister can be seen trying to intervene, but Naveen continued the assault despite their efforts.

In the video, the sister can be heard saying, “In 2016, I found out he was a criminal. You all called me crazy.”

Following the incident, the Kardhani police arrested Naveen on Tuesday after a thorough investigation and questioning. The post-mortem report has revealed 12 deep injuries on the mother’s body.

DCP (West) Hanuman Prasad Meena said, "The postmortem report revealed head injuries and the accused Naveen Singh has been arrested in connection with the case. Further investigations will be conducted."