Tackling obesity and malnutrition head-on

Poshan Abhiyan was launched in 2018 as a flagship scheme to transform Bharat’s nutritional landscape. With its emphasis on inclusive growth and social development, the Abhiyan has emerged as a key driver in our journey towards Viksit Bharat@2047. In pursuit of this goal, the ministry of women and child development is resolved to build a New Bharat where every child is well-nourished, every mother is empowered, and every citizen can thrive.

Through Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, we aim to improve nutritional outcomes in children, adolescent girls, pregnant women and lactating mothers and to promote practices that nurture health, wellness and immunity. The nucleus of the operation is a network of 14 lakh anganwadi centres through which the ministry is supporting around 10 crore beneficiaries.

The ministry is supporting the health and nutrition of over 8 crore children. At the heart of this effort is the Supplementary Nutrition Programme, delivering wholesome hot cooked meals to children and take-home rations to all beneficiaries, aiming to bridge the crucial gap between the recommended dietary allowance and the average daily intake. By embracing diet diversity and championing local and traditional foods like Shri Anna—millets, jowar, bajra, ragi, etc—we are endeavouring to ensure that every child receives the fuel they need to learn, grow, and thrive.