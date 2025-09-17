With focus on Bihar, Congress to hold CWC meeting in Patna on September 24

NEW DELHI: A Congress Working Committee meeting will be held on September 24 in Patna where the party's top leadership is set to brainstorm on the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls and step up its attack against the BJP on the "vote chori" issue, sources said on Wednesday.

It would be an extended CWC meeting, with permanent and special invitees, party's chief ministers, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leaders participating.

The focus is likely to be on Bihar, the party's campaign strategy, future polls and alleged "vote chori", sources said.

The CWC meeting will be held at 10 am on September 24, they said.

All top leaders of the party, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, would be present at the meeting.

The meeting comes amid seat-sharing talks between Mahagathbandhan allies and just days after Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' against alleged "vote chori" and the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls that enthused and energised the party's rank and file in the state.

Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, the Congress on Tuesday set up its Pradesh Election Committee, which includes the likes of the Bihar unit chief Rajesh Ram, Shakeel Ahmed Khan and Madan Mohan Jha, to get battle-ready for the elections.

The committee has 39 members and additionally all MPs, MLAs, MLCs, AICC secretaries, CWC members from Bihar and heads of frontal organisations would be permanent invitees to the panel.

Bihar polls are likely to take place around November this year.