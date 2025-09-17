World leaders extend birthday wishes to PM Modi on his 75th birthday

MOSCOW/LONDON: Several world leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Modi was born on September 17, 1950, in a small town in Gujarat's Vadnagar.

President Putin extended birthday greetings to Modi, praising his "great personal contribution" to strengthening the partnership between the two countries.

"Through your activities as head of government, you have earned the high respect of your compatriots and enormous authority on the world stage," Putin said in a message published on the Kremlin website.

He added that India has made impressive achievements in the social, economic, scientific and technical fields under Modi's leadership.

"You are making a great personal contribution to strengthening the special privileged strategic partnership between our countries, to developing mutually beneficial Russian-Indian cooperation in various areas," Putin said.