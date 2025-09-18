35 children fall ill after eating chowmein from food stall at local fair in Jharkhand

RANCHI: As many as 35 children fell victim to food poisoning in Latehar after eating chowmein during a local fair organised in the village. After their condition deteriorated, all the children were admitted to Sadar Hospital.

Though some of them were critical, the children are said to be out of danger now. The incident took place during the Jatra fair, which is organised every year after the Jitiya festival. This tradition is observed in almost every village. A Jatra fair was also organised at Temki village, under the Sadar police station. Various food items were being sold at the fair.

During the event, some children ate chow mein from a stall, and within an hour, many of them started vomiting. The locals informed Latehar Sadar Hospital, and all the 35 sick children were taken to the hospital and admitted there.

Medical Officer Dr. Jaiprakash Jaiswal confirmed that about 35 children, suffering from food poisoning, were brought to the Hospital. Seven to eight of these children were in critical condition, while the remaining others were slightly ill. “All the children were treated appropriately and are now out of danger. However, as a precaution, the children are currently being kept in the hospital and being observed closely,” said Jaiprakash Jaiswal.

Former Mukhiya, Rajesh Oraon, informed that the villagers had come to visit the fair. Meanwhile, the children who ate chow mein from a stall at the fair started feeling sick. “One after another, they started vomiting. Immediately they were rushed to Sadar Hospital for treatment. They are said to be stable now,” said Oraon.