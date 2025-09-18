Assam Congress files complaint against state BJP over Islamophobic AI video

Bora noted that the video is captioned and narrated in a manner that "explicitly promotes fear and hatred against Muslims, tarnishes the image of Congress leaders, particularly Rahul Gandhi and Gaurav Gogoi."

He alleged that the video that ends with the words 'choose your vote carefully', was made to woo voters for the upcoming polls for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTRC).

"This is not an isolated incident but follows a similar video posted by the same social media handle on September 12... and the dissemination of such content is particularly dangerous in the current context of Assam's fragile communal fabric," the complainant alleged.

Bora urged the police to conduct a prompt investigation, including "forensic analysis of the video for fabrication, seizure of devices from the BJP social media department."

He also urged the police to issue directives to the authorities of the social media platform to immediately take down the post under the IT Act, 2000 to prevent further dissemination and also inform the Assam State Election Commission of the alleged MCC violations.

The police said that they have received the complaint and will examine it before any action is taken.

The Assam BJP has been posting several videos on its 'X' handle since Monday, claiming that there is a threat from illegal immigrants in the state.

Reacting to the video, Gogoi said, "The words, actions and images produced by the BJP IT cell do not have the strength to scratch the surface of Assamese society."

He said that the proud Assam deserves politicians who help the people of the state reach new heights.

"Assam has been nurtured by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, Azan Pir, Swargadeo Siukapha, Lachit Borphukan and Bhupen Hazarika. People with links to smuggling of cattle, coal, betel leaves, drugs will not dictate the Assamese mind," Gogoi, also the deputy leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, posted 'X'.

The Congress leader said his party wants to build "a society of pilots, engineers, doctors, entrepreneurs, bankers and business owners."

"We want to see a 'bor' (great) Assam where hard work trumps hate, decency matters over hubris, democracy crushes autocracy, and everyone is treated with respect," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)