Assam’s BTR launches ‘One-Student-One-File’ mission to track holistic student development

GUWAHATI: Assam’s Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government has begun maintaining the “history” of students.

It launched the ‘One-Student-One-File’ (OSOF) Mission in May this year as a pilot in 10 schools covering 1,163 students.

OSOF creates comprehensive student profiles documenting academics, attendance, co-curriculars, and health indicators. Officials said the goal is to build a centralised, data-driven education management system that can be scaled across the BTR.

“In the schools where the Mission has been launched, we maintain a file for each student. We document his or her academic performance, weaknesses, if any, in any subject, health issues, financial condition, academic atmosphere at home etc,” said Dr Nironjon Islari, Specialist (Education).

“By doing this, we try to record the entire history of students. When a student goes to a higher class after passing an exam, the teachers, by going through the file, gets to know everything about him or her,” Islari explained.

This initiative represents a paradigm shift in monitoring, evaluating, and supporting the learning journey of every student. It is rooted in the belief that sustained student development requires more than academic scores—it demands attention to attendance, co-curricular activities, personal growth, and health indicators, all captured systematically and meaningfully.