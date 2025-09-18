BMW crash case: Court extends judicial custody of accused till Sept 27

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till September 27 the judicial custody of the woman who drove the BMW car involved in a crash that left a senior finance ministry official dead and his wife injured in Dhaula Kuan here.

Judicial magistrate Ankit Garg extended the judicial custody of Gaganpreet Kaur, 38, after she was presented in the court. Senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, appearing for Kaur, moved an application for preservation of the accident’s CCTV footage, for which the court issued a notice and posted the matter for hearing on Thursday.

Gupta argued that an accident case had been converted into a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He said that the erstwhile IPC section corresponding to it was Section 304, which had two parts; the first sub-section provided for maximum imprisonment of life, while the second part had no such punishment.