Deadly assault on man who questioned Rajasthan MLA’s promises triggers political uproar

JAIPUR: A brutal attack on a young man who had been reminding an MLA of his election promises in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district has triggered a massive political uproar.

The victim, identified as Suraj Mali, a resident of the Kapasan assembly constituency, had for a long time been urging Kapasan MLA Arjun Lal Jinagar of the BJP to fulfill his promises by posting songs and hymns on Instagram. On Monday, he was violently assaulted, leaving both his legs severely fractured.

The incident has sparked widespread anger among locals, with many directly accusing the ruling party MLA of being behind the attack.

During the last assembly election, Arjun Lal Jinagar—who has been elected to the assembly five times—had assured voters that water would be brought to the Rajrajeshwar pond and the Dhamana area of Kapasan. Nearly two years later, no action has been taken, leading to growing public resentment. Frustrated, Suraj began regularly invoking the MLA’s name in his reels and appealing to him to deliver on his promises.

Suraj told police that he had been receiving threats for several days, warning him to stop posting videos about the MLA. Even the management at the factory where he worked had advised him not to upload such content. Despite this, Suraj continued, citing the acute water crisis in the area and stressing that fulfilling the promise could benefit thousands of locals.

"On Monday evening, while returning home on my motorcycle with a friend after work in the Gangarar area, I was ambushed near a fertilizer factory on the Chittorgarh-Kapasan State Highway. A Scorpio SUV intercepted my motorcycle, and six to seven masked men attacked me with iron rods and pipes, breaking bones in both my legs," he said.

Suraj was rushed to the Kapasan district hospital and later referred to Chittorgarh. Due to his critical condition, doctors shifted him to Udaipur for advanced treatment.

The incident sparked outrage in Kapasan town and among the Mali community, who staged protests and held a candlelight march on Tuesday, demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

The Congress party has also stepped in, alleging a political conspiracy. Senior Congress leader Udaylal Anjana condemned the assault, calling it “a cowardly attempt to silence the voice of an aware youth”. He accused the ruling establishment of trying to intimidate the conscious sections of society and seeking vendetta.

Following Suraj’s complaint, the police registered a case against MLA Arjun Lal Jinagar. Officials confirmed that an investigation is underway and efforts are being made to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Meanwhile, MLA Jinagar took to social media to condemn the assault. He wrote: “I have come to know of Suraj Mali being assaulted by some anti-social elements. This incident is highly condemnable and will not be tolerated in any form. I have spoken to the District Superintendent of Police and directed him to arrest the criminals immediately.”