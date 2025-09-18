Drunk passenger misbehaves with woman on Air India flight from Colombo to Delhi; handed over to CISF

NEW DELHI: A passenger in an inebriated condition allegedly misbehaved with a woman passenger and engaged in inappropriate gestures towards the crew and other flyers when airborne on a flight from Colombo to Delhi.

As soon as the Air India flight landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday night, he was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

Air India has alerted the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), about the incident. However, with no formal complaint filed by any of the victims at the police station, he has been let off.

Flight AI 278 departed from Bandaranaike International Airport on Wednesday at 7.42 pm.

Passenger Ashwani Kumar, a garment businessman from Faridabad, seated on 9F, told this newspaper, “Our flight, which had departed 30 minutes late, had completed more than half its trip when there was a major commotion among the passengers on board behind me. I turned and saw a man in his forties walking around, fully drunk, and out of control. I got to know that he had molested a woman passenger seated in the 25th row. She was not even travelling alone but was accompanied by two male passengers.”

Kumar added, “When I inquired with other passengers, I got to know that he had molested a woman. A person told me that the man bragged that he was a former army officer.”

Many around were discussing the incident, and it created much resentment. “One flyer told me that the flyer had landed himself in big trouble. Our flight reached T3 at 11.04 pm. As soon as the flight landed, passengers were asked by the crew to remain seated. Then, I saw CISF personnel quietly come in and escort him first out of the flight,” he said.

formal complaint from the affected flyer. So, we had to let him off.”