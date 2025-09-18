Floods in Punjab exploited by Pakistani smugglers to push drugs and weapons

CHANDIGARH: Pakistani smugglers exploited the recent flood situation in Punjab, as the Ravi and Sutlej rivers swelled, pushing drugs into India using boats and tyre tubes, despite flooding occurring in the neighboring country as well.
Sources said that several consignments have been intercepted by the state police and Border Security Force (BSF), including weapons sent by boat through the Sutlej River in Fazilka. A few individuals were intercepted by BSF sleuths while they were on a boat, leading to the seizure of 27 pistols and 470 cartridges from Mohar Jamsher village by both the BSF and Punjab Police. Officials described this as the first reported instance of such a method being used to deliver weapons from across the border. In another incident, 16 pistols and approximately 1,850 cartridges were seized.
The state police recently seized about 20 kg of contraband smuggled through river routes using tyre tubes. Due to flooding, the Sutlej river expanded over several kilometers in Fazilka, prompting increased use of boats. The BSF had to vacate several forward posts in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, and Amritsar districts because of the floods.
An officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that during investigations, it came to light that smugglers received Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per pistol, with delivery details shared after payment. “Also, during the last 15 days, around 30 kg of drugs were trafficked into the country using this method, of which 20 kg were seized,” he added.
Sources further revealed that police recovered an audio recording on a smuggler’s mobile phone in which Pakistani operatives could be heard discussing the shipment of drugs and weapons through the flooded Ravi River and using drones.
The Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted a drug smuggling syndicate operated by Moga-based Jagpreet Singh, alias Jagga, with the arrest of a key operative and recovery of 7.1 kg of heroin. On Jagpreet’s instructions, his associate picked up the heroin consignment—dropped via drone by Pakistan-based smugglers—from a designated area in the Ajnala sector. Acting swiftly, police teams launched an intelligence-based operation and arrested suspect Yasin Mohammed from Wadali in Chheharta as he was returning after retrieving the consignment.
In another incident, 15.7 kg of heroin was recovered from Sonu Singh after he retrieved a heroin consignment while traveling from Palla Megha village towards Ferozepur.
Similar smuggling tactics were used during floods in 2003 and 2023, including the use of tyre tubes and plastic bottles to float narcotics and weapons across the border.
Meanwhile, it has emerged that Punjab accounts for 44.5 percent of all heroin seizures in the country, according to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) annual report for 2024, released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday. The state topped the country in heroin seizures during the year, with a total of 1,150 kg of heroin seized in Punjab out of 2,596 kg seized nationwide. Punjab also led in the seizure of all types of tablets (habit-forming pills), with a massive 2.94 crore pills confiscated by drug law enforcement agencies in 2024.
“The use of drones for cross-border smuggling of narcotics has emerged as a significant threat to India’s internal security, particularly along the Pakistan border in Punjab. This evolving modus operandi has replaced traditional smuggling methods and poses a complex challenge for law enforcement and border security agencies,” stated the report.
It added that out of 179 cases of drug trafficking through drones along the India-Pakistan border reported last year, 163 took place in Punjab, 15 along the same border in Rajasthan, and one in Jammu and Kashmir. The total drug recovery amounted to about 236 kilograms.