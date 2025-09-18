Floods in Punjab exploited by Pakistani smugglers to push drugs and weapons

CHANDIGARH: Pakistani smugglers exploited the recent flood situation in Punjab, as the Ravi and Sutlej rivers swelled, pushing drugs into India using boats and tyre tubes, despite flooding occurring in the neighboring country as well.

In fact, it has come to light that Punjab accounts for 44.5 percent of all heroin seizures in the country, according to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) annual report for 2024, which was recently released.

Sources said that several consignments have been intercepted by the state police and Border Security Force (BSF), including weapons sent by boat through the Sutlej River in Fazilka. A few individuals were intercepted by BSF sleuths while they were on a boat, leading to the seizure of 27 pistols and 470 cartridges from Mohar Jamsher village by both the BSF and Punjab Police. Officials described this as the first reported instance of such a method being used to deliver weapons from across the border. In another incident, 16 pistols and approximately 1,850 cartridges were seized.

The state police recently seized about 20 kg of contraband smuggled through river routes using tyre tubes. Due to flooding, the Sutlej river expanded over several kilometers in Fazilka, prompting increased use of boats. The BSF had to vacate several forward posts in Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, and Amritsar districts because of the floods.