Four-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Mumbai school; female staffer held

MUMBAI: A four-year-old girl has allegedly been sexually assaulted at a well-known school in Mumbai, leading to the arrest of a female staffer, police said.

The incident took place on Monday after the girl's grandmother dropped her off at the school, an official from Goregaon police station said on Wednesday.

When the girl returned home, she complained of experiencing pain.

After getting her medically examined, the girl's family informed the school administration and lodged a police complaint, he said.