Gujarat couple claims son held captive in Thailand; probe on

VADODARA: A couple from Vadodara has claimed their 28-year-old son has been held captive for five months in Thailand, prompting police to launch a probe into the matter, an official said.

City resident Nagarbhai Ranpara and his wife Rita claimed their son Tushar was incommunicado for the last five months and suspect he has been held captive in Thailand by agents who persuaded him to move to the Southeast Asian country nearly a year back.

The couple submitted an application to the Sama police station in Vadodara a couple of days ago and sought their help to trace their son and bring him back home.

In view of the seriousness of the matter, the probe has been handed over to the Vadodara city crime branch, Assistant Commissioner of Police ('G' division), GB Bambhaniya said on Wednesday.